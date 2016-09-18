Attacking BJP, Ms. Mayawati said the party’s silence on the lawlessness prevailing in the state was shocking.

Hours after the end of a bitter family feud in Samajwadi Party, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday sought to drive a wedge in Uttar Pradesh’s first family saying Shivpal Yadav was made SP state chief by Mulayam Singh Yadav to save son Akhliesh’s image in view of the party’s “imminent defeat” in 2017.

“Shivpal has been made SP state president by (SP supremo) Mulayam to save son Akhliesh’s image after 2017 defeat, which is certain due to poor law and order situation in the state. This is a well-planned strategy of Mulayam to divert attention of people from his ‘putra moh’ (love for son),” Ms. Mayawati said.

“Now Shivpal has been made a sacrificial goat by brother Mulayam to establish Akhilesh’s supremacy in the party before the Assembly polls,” she said, adding this is evident from the fact that Akhilesh has been given the right to distribute party tickets.

“The entire family drama ended in such a way that it appeared it was scripted. The drama was enacted by Mulayam to show upper hand of Akhilesh. Meanwhile, a communal clash erupted in Bijnore but no one paid attention to it,” she said.

She alleged that the SP government has failed on all fronts and since “its defeat is imminent in the Assembly elections” due early next year.

On the reinduction of Gayatri Prajapati in the cabinet, Ms. Mayawati said a person who was mired in controversy due to corruption in the mining department will be taken back in the cabinet. This shows there is something fishy and “the deal” should be exposed.

The Chief Minister keeping PWD department with him and not giving it to Mr. Shivpal also shows that something is wrong, she said.

Attacking BJP, Ms. Mayawati said the party’s silence on the lawlessness prevailing in the state was shocking.

“How can the party be silent on the anarchy and chaos prevailing in the state under the SP rule? Is it an indication of a tacit understanding between SP and BJP. Besides SP, the Centre is responsible for the present state of UP,” she alleged.

The feud in the ruling family ended last night with Chief Minister Akhilesh restoring all but one portfolios of Shivpal and promising to support him as SP’s state unit president, a post from which he was himself removed three days back triggering the power tussle with his uncle.

Referring to the episode of Quami Ekta Dal’s merger with SP, Ms. Mayawati said, “Initially, the parties merged and later the merger was cancelled and Ansari brothers were humiliated at the behest of Akhilesh.”

QED, an eastern UP-based political party, is headed by former SP MP Afzal Ansari, who is elder brother of Mukhtar, now in jail in connection with the murder of a BJP MLA.

Mr. Shivpal was said to have shepherded the merger of QED with SP. When Mr. Akhilesh nixed the merger, Mr. Shivpal reportedly felt that he was publicly humiliated by his nephew.

Mr. Akhilesh was adamant that the merger be called off as he wanted to maintain the clean image he had once sought to establish by opposing former MP D P Yadav in the party before the 2012 state Assembly polls.

His stand had won the party political mileage after it had lost power in 2007 over law and order which is a major poll issue this time as well.