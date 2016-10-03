A senior BSF official said there was no cross-border firing and the BSF fired to thwart any infiltration attempt.

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at Chakri post in Punjab's Gurdaspur bordering Pakistan after some suspicious movement was detected Monday morning.

"Our Jawans detected some movement beyond the zero line (150 yards area beyond the fences put up by India) in Chakri, we suspected an infiltration attempt and BSF fired to stop them," said the official.

It is not unusual for BSF to open fire at suspicious people along the dense Punjab border. It is a preferred route for drugs smugglers.

For the first time villages in Punjab, bordering Pakistan have been evacuated for fear of retaliation after India declared that it had carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on September 29.