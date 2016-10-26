In the last 24 hours, 10 people, mostly women, were injured in the cross-border firing.

An officer of the Border Security Force was injured when a shell fired by the Pakistan Rangers exploded near him in a overnight ceasefire violation in the RS Pura sector along the International Border in Jammu.

“Assistant Sub Inspector of BSF A K Upadhayay was injured when a shell exploded near him in the RS Pura sector. He received splinter injures in his hand”, a BSF spokesman said.

“The firing was mainly concentrated in the RS Pura sector. There was heavy firing up to 2330 hours. Arnia also witnessed Intermittent firing,” he said adding that the BSF was giving a “befitting reply” to the Pakistani firing.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Simrandeep Singh said Pakistani posts also targeted civilian areas, including Sai Kalan, Bure Jaal, Treva and Arnia. “Shelling opened up in Sai Kalan also, Arnia also came under shelling from 0130 hours. People were inside their houses, so no human casualty,” he said.

The government had issued an advisory and all the educational institutions near the International Border were closed in the wake of the firing from across the border. People were also moving to safer locations.

“In the wake of the heavy firing border residents are migrating to safer locations, whenever there is lull, they leave their houses to shift to either safe camps or to their relatives houses at safer locations,” Mr. Singh said.

Those injured in the cross border shelling have been identified as Shakshi (12), Manju Choudhary (15), Veena (26), Soma Devi (40), Kamlesh Kumari (28), Sanjana (10) Ratno Devi (60), Ramesh Kumar all residents of Suchetgarh.

Daljit Kour of Chanduchak was also injured in the firing

A six-year-old boy and a BSF Jawan were killed in the cross-border shelling in the RS Pura sector on October 24.