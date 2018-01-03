BSF Jawan killed in Pak. sniper fire

more-in

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed on the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Wednesday in a fresh violation of ceasefire agreement by Pakistan, triggering a major exchange of fire.

A BSF official said the jawan was killed in a sniper fire from across the border in Jammu's Samba district around 4:30.p.m. "The jawan was posted at the Chak Dolma post when he came under fire," he said.

The BSF spokesperson identified the deceased jawan as head constable R. P. Hazra, a resident of Rampara Murshidabad, West Bengal. He was born on this day in 1967.

The incident sparked a major skirmish between the troops of India and Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)