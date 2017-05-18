Brushing up the dirty walls

more-in

Members of the Children’s Federation in Berhampur in association with the local Municipal Corporation have taken up a project to clean up roadside walls and beautify them with their paintings.

Part of a campaign called ‘Shrestha Berhampur’, a social organisation of youths, the Youth for Social Development (YSD), is providing active support to the project. At present, there are 32 children’s clubs spread across 40 slums with over 4,000 members. These clubs have come together to form the Children’s Federation.

Three hundred children selected from the Children’s Federation for their artistic skills are now busy with the cleanliness and beautification drive that started on May 15 and will continue for the next 15 days. The Berhampur Municipal Corporation is providing logistics and other support.

Initially the walls of Khallikote University campus, which were covered with graffiti and posters, are being cleaned up and decorated with paintings by the children. In the coming days, they will take up similar work on the walls by the side of other major roads in the city.

Entertaining holidays

“For the children who are participating in the project it is an entertaining way to spend the summer holidays,” said Sruti Kumari, child leader of Children’s Federation.

Our efforts will surely make our city look beautiful and motivate citizens to make it child-friendly, she added.