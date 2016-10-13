The Mizoram government may not conduct repatriation of Brus from the six relief camps in Tripura this year, as the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to give its clearance to the ‘Road Map-V’ for the purpose.

“The MHA officials, during the meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) held on Monday in Delhi, did not agree to our proposal for the repatriation to commence from January 2017. So, it would be practically impossible to undertake the process in December this year,” a senior State Home department official said on Wednesday.

The process of identification of bona fide residents of Mizoram in the relief camps may begin from the first week of November, he said.

The official added that the MHA should expeditiously clear the road map and give immediate sanction to the proposed expenses in order to undertake the repatriation as per schedule. - PTI