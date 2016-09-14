Two brothers have gone missing after the car they were travelling in was swept away in a swollen canal in the Chorgaliya area of Nainital district following heavy overnight rain.

The mishap occurred at around 11 p.m. last night.

Ten persons were travelling by the car when it fell into the canal and was swept away by its swirling waters, the District Disaster Management Office said on Tuesday.

Eight of the ten were rescued but two are missing, it said. Disaster Management teams and police personnel are still scouring the canal in search of the two brothers.

The vehicle was going from Banfulpura in Haldwani to Nanakmatta in Udhamsingh Nagar district. - PTI