Fiona Mackeown, the mother of the British minor girl who was found dead on a Goan beach in 2008, has now approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a fair probe into her daughter’s death by a special investigation team.

Disappointed with the recent acquittal by a local court of both the accused in the case, her lawyer Vikram Varma on Thursday accused the CBI of “compromising the probe and letting drug dealers get away.”

In a verdict that came after trial which was spread over a period of eight years, the Goa Children’s Court last Friday acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence.

The probe by the CBI had said that the 16-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by beach-shack (temporary eateries on Goan beaches) workers Samson D’Souza and Placido Carvalho who then left her to die on the Anjuna beach in February 2008.

“I think I have got more of a chance of getting a fair response from the Prime Minister, therefore, we thought he would be the best person to approach rather than local judicial authority,” Ms. Mackeown told a press conference on Thursday.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Ms. Mackeown has requested setting up of a special investigating team to probe her daughter’s death.