Pukhraya (Kanpur Dehat), November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 15:54 IST

Bride-to-be searches for father after train derails

  • PTI
A bride-to-be, who was travelling on the ill-fated Indore-Patna express.
The whole world came crashing down around 20-year-old bride-to-be Ruby Gupta after the Indore-Patna Express derailed today as she is yet to trace her father.

Ruby, who was left with a fractured arm, was on her way to Mau in Azamagarh from Indore for her wedding scheduled on December 1 when the train derailed.

The eldest of her siblings, Ruby was travelling with sisters Archna (18), Khushi (16), brothers Abhishek and Vishal, and father Ram Prasad Gupta, who is missing.

Also travelling with them was a family friend Ram Parmesh Singh.

“I cannot find my father and I have been looking everywhere for him. Some people told me to look in hospitals and in morgues but I am clueless as to what to do. I have a fractured arm and my sisters have also sustained injuries,” she said.

“I do not know if my marriage, which was to be held on December 1, will go as planned or not. I want to find my father now. I have tried calling everywhere, but I do not know what to do now,” she said.

Ruby also cannot trace the wedding clothes and jewellery she was carrying along.

She has not filed a complaint yet.

Though the cause of the derailment that has left 98 dead was not known immediately, sources said the nature and timing shows that the accident was caused by a rail fracture.

However, the exact reason would be known only after an inquiry.

