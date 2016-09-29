“Goa has a wonderful opportunity of hosting BRICS, which we will utilise to our advantage and showcase the best that Goa is known for to the entire world,” said Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar here on Wednesday referring to the upcoming BRICS summit which Goa will host on October 15 and 16.

This was a challenge, which the Goa government has turned into an opportunity, he said and added that the global event would help promote Goa further as a tourism destination.

“Goa was selected because of its scenic beauty and prevailing harmony among the people here. We decided to convert the challenge of hosting a summit of such importance into an opportunity because it will take Goa to greater heights. It’s a great experience and challenge for us. BRICS is a milestone in the growth of Goa,” Mr. Parsekar said while addressing a meeting of government officials involved in preparatory works for the two-day BRICS meet.

“Goa had not submitted any proposal to host the summit. It was our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj who chose Goa as the venue. They were confident about our ability to host such a major summit. The entire machinery of the government has been geared up to host these eleven heads of nations, which constitutes around 40 per cent of the world’s population,” Mr. Parsekar said.

He appealed to the peole of the State to look at the BRICS summit as an opportunity to continue the momentum that has already been there of inculcating a civic sense in the Goan society.