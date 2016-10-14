Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Goa on Friday to attend the two-day BRICS summit which begins in south Goa on Saturday, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat in the evening, Mr. Parsekar said that both Mr. Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be put up in the same resort, Taj Exotica, during their stay.

Asked how much the State government had spent on maintenance and creating addition infrastructure for the summit, Mr. Parsekar said that the expenditure almost Rs. 70-75 crore.

“We had asked the Central government for these funds and they granted it to us,” he added.

Mr. Parsekar said he was satisfied with the preparations and that he hoped the summit would boost ‘Brand Goa’ internationally.