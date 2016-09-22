National » Other States

CHANDIGARH, September 22, 2016
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:44 IST

Brar welcomes Sidhu’s decision not to float a new political party

  • PTI
Jagmeet Singh Brar
Expelled Congress leader and Lokhit Abhiyan supremo Jagmeet Singh Brar on Wednesday welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s announcement of not forming a new political party in Punjab saying we must all work together to save the State from the “Akali-Congress deal”.

He, however, rallied to bring Sidhu’s party, Aawaaz-e-Punjab, to the AAP camp which Mr Brar recently aligned with.

“I welcome the decision made by my brothers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh. We must all work together like brothers-in-arms to save Punjab from the five-five-year Akali-Congress deal that has looted Punjab for 20 years now,” the former MP said here.

He said Sidhu, Pargat and Bains brothers (Ludhiana MLAs Simarjit Singh and Balwinder) have worked for the interest of Punjab in the past.

“Today, I am the happiest man in Punjab because by working together we can shape the State’s future to be bright and prosperous,” he said.

“In the coming days, I will reach out to them and urge them to immediately take the next step and extend their unconditional support to the hope and aspirations that people of Punjab have placed in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Mr Brar, who has extended “unconditional support” to AAP, said.

He said it is critical that every anti-incumbency vote is consolidated under one umbrella.

“I appeal to my brothers... Let’s set aside all personal and political goals and come together under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and serve our mother Punjab as its true sons,” he said.

- PTI

