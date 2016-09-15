Lokhit Abhiyaan leader and former Congress MP Jagmeet Singh Brar on Wednesday ridiculed the dharna by Congress MLAs inside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha describing it as a stage managed “drama” by the party and the ruling Akalis designed to stall House proceedings.

Terming it as “the last act of Punjab’s tragedy drama” played jointly by Congress and Akalis, he said “This is the last session of the Assembly, instead of productive work this joint drama has given the Akalis a clean way of avoiding the Assembly and Congress is using it for cheap publicity”.

Picnic ground

Mr Brar, who had extended unconditional support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said both parties had degraded the sanctity of the Vidhan Sabha in the past as well with the use of abusive language and now this charade was ruining Punjab’s reputation on the national stage as well as turning the Vidhan Sabha into a “picnic ground”.

He quipped, “All the Congress MLAs squatting inside the Assembly know very well that after the 2017 elections they will not see the Assembly from inside for the next 10-15 years, so they are trying to remain inside for as long as possible”.

“They (Congress) know this is ‘Noora Kushti’ (shadowboxing) has been exposed fully and they will not be re-elected, so now they are all practicing for TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ auditions with their live videos and photos while brushing teeth etc,” he said.

Instead of raising the issues of Punjab among the people these MLAs are hiding inside the Assembly with this “drama” just four months before the elections, he said.

- PTI