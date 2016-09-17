The police on Friday recovered 15 to 20 live bombs stacked in two bags and about seven sharp weapons from a CPI(M) party office in Benachitty market area of the steel town. The police said several sharp weapons were also recovered during the raid which was launched following a tip-off. The bombs were later defused, the police said adding no one was detained or arrested in connection with the incident so far.

CPI(M) zonal secretary Pankaj Roy Sarkar ruled out the party’s involvement in the storing of bombs and weapons in its office and said it was a conspiracy to defame the party.

Prabhat Chatterje, local INTTUC leader, said efforts were on by the Leftist party to create fear in the minds of the people. - PTI

Bombs were later defused; no one detained or arrested; party rules out its involvement