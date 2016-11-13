The first edition of the Bodhgaya Biennale will begin with an international art exhibition from December 17-23 at Bodhgaya. The theme of the biennale will be “Urgency of Peace in Contemporary Times,” and many international and national artistes will participate in the event.

“The biennale will be a curated exhibition. Art works such as paintings, graphics, prints, video, photographs and sculptures of eminent national and foreign artists will be exhibited in the event while keeping the theme in view. Artists and connoisseurs of arts will have the opportunity to interact with speakers or other artists,” said Chanchal Kumar, patron of the event. The event will be organised by CANVAS, an art organisation based in Patna.

Film and documentary screenings, interactive sessions and lectures will be organised.

Some of the artists participating are Vivan Sundaram, Balan Nambiar, Veer Munshi, Goutam Ghosh, Himmat Shah, P.R. Daroz, Dhraj Choudhary, Anil Risal Singh, Prashant Panjiar, Richard Cocks (U.K.), Sabrina Osborn (U.K.), Michael Snider, (Austria) and Rukkaya Sultana (Bangladesh) and others.

“Our native artists will get an opportunity to interact with both national and international artists which will add a new dimension to the contemporary art. This will enlighten the artists and art lovers”, said Artistic Director Vinay Kumar. He said Consular-Generals of some of the participating countries would attend the event.