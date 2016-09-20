Eclectic mix:On display at IHC, a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture has used 15 canvasses to mix courtyards, terraces, along with wind and sunlight into modern structures.Photo: Special Arrangement

In an attempt to blur the line between architecture and art, city-based architect Vidur Bharadwaj has combined the design ethos of historical monuments with the aesthetics of modern art to remind viewers of how sustainable architecture is both necessary and possible.

In a solo show at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, titled Soul In Structure, Vidur has in 15 canvases mixed courtyards, terraces, verandas along with water bodies, wind and sunlight into modern structures.

Vidur, a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, says that in today’s era of glass buildings, we are losing the basic essence that made all earlier buildings sustainable in themselves.

“It has always been my conscious effort to make my projects socially, economically and environmentally responsible buildings. When I began working on my paintings, I wanted to combine my fascination with both sustainability and traditional architecture.”

Vidur says he used the imagery of the Sun and a child in almost each work. “The Sun is the source of all energy and a child represents the future, for whom we have to save this planet,” says the artist.

“The process I have used is to combine photographs of my projects with the elements that inspire me as an architect, be it nature, monuments or moments,” Vidur adds. His works have been inspired by the Jag Mandir in Udaipur , Patni Campus, Noida, Wipro Campus, Noida, Mohenjo-Daro civilisation among others.

The painting titled ‘Wipro, Gurgaon’ highlights the concept of a courtyard, an integral part of ancient Indian architecture.

“The art installation has a wooden door opening into the painting, which shows a child sitting on the chaukhat of the door, inspired by my memories of childhood in my grandparents’ house,” says the artist.

