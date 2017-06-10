BJP will win 65 seats in 2018 Assembly polls: Amit Shah

more-in

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that even a “conservative assessment” of his party’s organisational preparedness in Chhattisgarh indicated that it would register a fourth consecutive win during the Assembly elections in the State next year and secure more than 65 seats out of total 90 seats.

Addressing a press conference after concluding his three-day long tour of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Shah said his tour was an “organisational one.”

“I tried to reach out to our organisational structure in almost every corner of Chhattisgarh [during this tour]. I sat with almost every officer-bearer of the party, party workers from various divisions and the core group members. I also had a detailed discussion with all our MLAs and MPs along with Chief Minister Raman Singh and the State BJP President. Since Chhattisgarh is going to polls next year, we have tried to touch upon every minute detail regarding the election. From the analysis we got from our booth-level workers, we will again form the government in the State next year. We aim to win 65 seats. But I am confident that our workers and the leaders will cross our conservative estimate,” he told reporters.

Mr. Shah said his party needed to strengthen itself at 1,300 polling booths and that 400 workers would work full time towards it.

Showering praises on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh, Mr. Shah claimed that India’s GDP crossed 7% under the Modi government.

“We had inherited 4.4% GDP from the UPA, but India is the fastest growing economy today. The Modi government has brought overall development in the country. The BJP has fared better in every election since 2014 and won most of the elections. This shows people’s love for us. The Chhattisgarh government has also done a lot of work in the last 13 years. When we came to power in Chhattisgarh, the State’s budget was ₹7,328 crores. Now, it is ₹70,000 crores. Revenue districts have increased to 27 from 16 and electricity production has increased five times. Chhattisgarh’s share in central tax has also increased,” he claimed.

On a question about poor representation from Chhattisgarh in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Shah pointed out that a leader from the State was recently appointed as the President of the National ST commission. He assured that there would be no injustice with the State.

The BJP leader also said the State government was buying every grain of paddy, and the question of bonus to farmers was under consideration.

Reacting to the allegations of corruption against the Raman Singh government, Mr. Shah said it was easier to ask questions but difficult to increase the State’s budget 10 times.

“Just take a vehicle and travel in Chhattisgarh and you will see the development with your own eyes. Chhattisgarh was in the list of BIMARU States during the Congress rule but now it is a developed one,” he said.