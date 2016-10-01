Days after the ruling BJD and the opposition Congress announced different programmes to reach out to the people ahead of the gram panchayat elections in Odisha, the opposition BJP announced on Friday announced that it would hold Satyagraha in all sub-divisional headquarters against the BJD from October 2.

The BJP’s announcement comes after the BJD’s announcement on September 25 that they would to undertake a month-long Jana Sampark Padyatra starting from Gandhi Jayanti to highlight the welfare programmes being implemented by the State government.

The Congress had also organised a meeting of the presidents of all organisational Blocks of the party on September 25 and announced that the party will reach out to every household in the State and highlight massive corruption during the BJD regime, irregularities in selection of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act, non-distribution of crop insurance and growing unemployment.

The BJP announced that at the protest demonstrations to be held at the sub-divisional headquarters across the State on Gandhi Jayanti they would highlight the “false claims” being made by the BJD government.

The protest demonstrations would be titled “BJD government, a shame for the State”, said State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan at a press conference here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was making false claims saying that the State government had built 10 lakh pucca houses for the poor in three years period while only three lakh such houses had been constructed, Mr. Harichandan alleged. Out of the three lakh houses, 2.50 lakh homes had been constructed with Central assistance, he claimed.

Mr. Harichandan also criticised the BJD government for its alleged failures in various fronts and said that the BJP will highlight the false claims of the State government during the Satyagraha protests.

Meanwhile, the BJD announced that the students going to appear in various examinations will not be stopped by their party activists during their 12-hour-long hartal in seven southern Odisha districts on Saturday.

The party has announced to observe hartal in seven districts in south Odisha in protest against the Polavaram project. The party has announced to highlight the Mahanadi water dispute and Polavaram issue during its month-long padyatras across the State.