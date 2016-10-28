The Bharatiya Janata Party will field Dasanglu Pul, widow of the former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, in Hayuliang, where a by-election has been necessitated after his death under mysterious circumstances.

Mrs. Pul, the third wife of Kalikho Pul, will also receive the endorsement of the ruling People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), which is part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance.

The BJP has also announced candidates for 12 other Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections scheduled for November 19.

Gyan Singh and Manju Dadu will be its candidates for the Shahdol (ST) Lok Sabha seat and the Nepanagar (ST) Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. Shahdol is going to the polls after the death of Dalpat Singh Paraste of the BJP.

S.Prabhu, M.S. Ramalingam and R. Srinivasan are its candidates for the Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Hem Chandra Burman, Ambuj Mohanti and Biswajit Poddar have been fielded in the Cooch Behar (SC) and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats and the Monteswar Assembly seat in West Bengal. Sista Mohan Das and Tapan Kumar Pal are the candidates for the Barjala and Khowai Assembly seats in Tripura, while Pradhan Baruah and Man Singh Rongpi have been fielded in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabah seat and the Baithalangso (ST) Assembly seat in Assam.