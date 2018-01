more-in

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the attack on Dalits at the event by members of the “saffron brigade” was a “fascist attempt to crush Dalit pride”.

Ms. Mayawati alleged that the Bhima-Koregaon incident was a “result of the involvement and conspiracy of the BJP” to fuel a “caste war” similar to the one in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh last year, when Dalits clashed with Thakurs, leading to police action against Bhim Sena.