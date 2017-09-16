BJP tears into Congress ‘failures’ in Punjab rule

more-in

As the Congress-led government in Punjab completed six months in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held State-wide protests against the State government, accusing it of failing on all fronts.

“Farmers, labourers, dalits, youth, women... everyone is feeling cheated in Congress’ 180 days of rule,” Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and secretary Vineet Joshi said at a joint press conference here.

The BJP leaders said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s six months in office had been that of shattered dreams and false hope for the people of Punjab.

“During these 180 days the Congress has only been indulged in political vendetta, beating up opponents, committing atrocities on dalits and women, and bolstering VIP culture,” they said. The BJP leaders said the farmers of Punjab had lost all hope and it was because the Congress government had let them down.

“Agricultural distress has only increased and the number of farmers committing suicide has sharply gone up in the past six months,” alleged the BJP leaders.

The leaders said that regarding jobs to youth, the Congress government tried to “fool” the people in the name of ‘Rozgar Melas’, with the government appropriating the routine placement drive conducted by technical institutions every year.