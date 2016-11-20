: The BJP on Saturday said the people responsible for burning of schools in Kashmir were “digging their own graves”, as the arson in the centres of learning amounts to cutting roots of human civilisation.

‘Digging own grave’

“Burning schools as part of ongoing protest in the Valley has startled human souls. It tantamount to digging own grave”, BJP state spokesman S S Bijral said here today.

He said that the masterminds of ongoing agitation in Kashmir have so far torched 36 schools across the Valley.

“One is left aghast and wondering what the masterminds of Valley violence aim at by targeting centres of learning, that too of government, built through scarce public funds”, Mr Bijral said.

He said the state was blessed as the education institutional network was extensive. “The schools are there due the efforts of locals. Torching them is savage and reprehensible. It amounts to cutting roots of human civilisation,” he said. PTI