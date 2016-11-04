Senior leaders will address 30 rallies in Uttar Pradesh; Modi will speak at six public meetings

On a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav started his yatra across the State, the BJP on Thursday announced the schedule of its four yatras. The yatras will carry the main message of Poorna bahumat, sampoorna vikas, bhajapaa par vishwas (full majority, complete development, trust in the BJP).

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav gave details of the programme, but side-stepped questions on the prospects of a grand alliance of socialist parties against the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The BJP will undertake four major yatras across the State. The first will be flagged off at Saharanpur on November 5. The others will be flagged off at Jhansi on November 6, Sonbhadra on November 8 and Ballia on November 9. Party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Kalraj Mishra will be present at the start of all the yatras, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at three,” Mr. Bhupendra Yadav said. He said the yatras would cover 17,000 km across all 403 Assembly constituencies.

“There will be 30 big rallies to be addressed by senior leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address six public meetings. Around 4,500 welcome programmes will be held. In each Assembly seat, a parivartan sammelan will be organised for the marginalised sections.”

The yatras will culminate in a large rally in Lucknow on December 25, the birthday of the former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

As for the attempts at a grand alliance in U.P., Mr. Prasad said: “Ram Manohar Lohia’s politics was anti-Congress, and it is sad that his disciples like Nitish Kumar are looking to [Congress vice-president] Rahul Gandhi to decide whether to get into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.” The socialist parties and their leaders...cannot stay together for more than two years and stay away for more than one.”

“We are offering Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to come out of the stranglehold of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party,” Mr. Prasad said.