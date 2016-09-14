The Delhi BJP on Monday questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence on allegations against him by his own party colleague and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Bijwasan Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

Public gathering planned

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay posed three pointed questions to the CM and declared that the party would soon launch a public agitation seeking his reply.

Sources close to Mr. Upadhyay indicated that the party has planned a public gathering at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we saw a few tweets made by one of the founders of India Against Corruption and AAP MLA Col. Devinder Sehrawat. In his tweets, he has levelled serious allegations, including the issue of forced abortion of a six-month pregnant woman party worker,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

“It is apparent from the tweet that Col. Sehrawat knows that some AAP leader or worker raped her and later forced her to undergo an abortion,” said Mr. Upadhyay. In another tweet, Mr. Upadhyay said, Col. Sehrawat had levelled “a serious charge of (the) colourful reputation” of Mr. Kejriwal on which the Chief Minister was also silent.

“Our question for CM Arvind Kejriwal is whether he will reply to this charge made against him by his old colleague Col. Devinder Sehrawat,” the BJP chief said.