The Odisha State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that it would organise a massive rally outside the State Assembly on November 25 to register protest against the alleged failures of the Naveen Patnaik Government.

The announcement was made at the end of the party’s State executive meeting that was held to discuss about the party’s strategy for the gram panchayat election scheduled to be held in the State in February next.

The executive meeting, which was presided over by State BJP president Basanta Panda, highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

The leaders who attended the meeting condemned the failures of the BJD government in various fields, and urged the people to take part in their party’s campaign against the State government.