BJP MP Jagdambika Pal awarded one month jail term for poll code violation, granted bail

Mr. Pal had been charged for using vehicles more than the permissible limit during a rally in Bansi while campaigning for the 2014 polls.

A court in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced BJP MP Jagdambika Pal to a jail term of one month for violating the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The MP, however, was granted bail by the court soon after.

The then SDM had lodged a case against Mr. Pal in Bansi Kotwali for violation of model code of conduct, additional prosecution officer Keshav Pandey said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Chaudhary pronounced the verdict on December 22, Mr. Pandey said. The CJM also imposed a fine of ₹100 on Mr. Pal, he said.

The MP was granted bail by the court soon after, Mr. Pandey added.

