Tapang Taloh dropped from the Cabinet

The BJP officially became part of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) government on Friday, with the induction of its MLA Tamiyo Taga in the Cabinet.

Arunachal Pradesh is the 14th State under a coalition government. The PPA is a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance. Governor V. Shanmuganathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Taga in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Cabinet colleagues at a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Khandu dropped Industries, Textiles and Handicrafts and Cooperation Minister Tapang Taloh from the Cabinet to accommodate Mr. Taga. Later, Mr. Khandu told reporters: “One has to be dropped to accommodate another.”

Mr. Khandu was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 16 after months of political turmoil. He replaced Nabam Tuki, who was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Khandu led the 42 Congress MLAs who joined the PPA, a BJP ally, on September 16, after the court reinstated the Congress government on July 13. Mr. Khandu paraded the 42 MLAs before Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who accepted the merger. In the 60-member House, the PPA has 44 MLAs, the BJP 11, the Congress 3. Two members are Independents

Congress MLAs Gabriel Denang Wangsu and Wanglin Sawin were reinstated as members of the Sixth Assembly by the Speaker on September 23 after the Gauhati High Court directed the Speaker to take up their case under Constitutional provisions.

Both the MLAs have put in their papers before the recent series of political developments that led to first Tuki government falling in January this year, imposition of President’s rule and installation of the late Kalikho Pul government on February 19 for a short span. -PTI

Chief Minister Pema Khandu drops

Textiles Minister

from the Cabinet to take in Tamiyo Taga