Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah’s allegations that the BSP and SP fostered criminal elements, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday shot back saying the BJP “has the most number of criminal elements” in its fold.

Though she did not specifically name any leader, Ms. Mayawati made it clear her attack was directed at Mr. Shah. “BJP has so many criminal elements. How many names shall we count? The list starts from Gujarat,” the BSF chief told reporters here.

Ms. Mayawati said it was “totally incorrect” on Mr. Shah’s part to claim that his party had no criminal elements. When reporters pressed her for names of criminal elements in the BJP, she said “the entire country knows their names” and that Mr. Shah’s “history is known to all.”

The former UP Chief Minister’s attack on Mr. Shah came in the wake of the BJP leader exhorting that his party was “goonda-free” while the SP and BSP, his key opponents, promoted criminal elements, especially while in power.