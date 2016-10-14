Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday slammed ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh for “not delivering” on promises in last 13 years and accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of indulging in corruption.

“They came to power in 2003 by making tall promises of developing the state and instead indulged in massive corruption like Vyapam (mult-crore admission-cum-recruitment scam) and Simhastha (Kumbh Mela),” Mr Scindia said addressing a rally here.

He alleged that farmers are not getting power for long durations contrary to the claims made by the Chief Minister.

“Chouhan claims world over that there is a 24-hour electricity supply in MP and there is no power cut. However, the situation is altogether different in the region and farmers are not getting power at all for long duration,” Mr Scindia claimed.

He said the ruling party should not “defame” its top leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee “in whose name it has formulated the ‘Atal Jyoti Yojna’ which has become ‘Atal Katauti Yojna’ in the area.”

The Guna MP alleged that no investors’ meets were held in reality, contrary to the claims made by government.

Mr Scindia, also the chief whip in Lok Sabha, accused the Narendra Modi government of “failing” to pay minimum support price to farmers for their produce.

He said country’s agriculture growth rate stood at 4.5 per cent under the Congress’ rule, but has come down to just one per cent under BJP government.

- PTI