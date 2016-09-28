Pandemonium prevailed in the Odisha Assembly again on Tuesday with the legislators of the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party stalling the proceedings, demanding clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the Mahanadi water dispute.

The Opposition legislators raised slogans and stalled the proceedings several times during the day. Similar scenes were also witnessed in the House on Monday over the same issue.

Unconvinced by the Chief Minister’s reply during a debate on the Mahanadi dispute on Saturday that the State government was taking action on administrative and legal fronts to protect Odisha’s interest, the Opposition has been demanding a clarification from Mr. Patnaik.

The BJD legislators, who stalled the proceedings of the House in the first two days of the ongoing monsoon session by raising slogans against the Centre and Chhattisgarh government, have been blaming both BJP and Congress stating that the Chief Minister had already made his stand clear on the issue.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Narasingha Mishra told press persons outside the House that the Congress legislators would approach the President seeking his intervention in resolving the Mahanadi water sharing dispute.

Stating that the same step was supposed to be taken by the ruling BJD, Mr. Mishra said the Congress would approach the President since the Chief Minister was not disclosing what exactly was in his mind to resolve the dispute.

The legislators of the ruling BJD as well as Opposition BJP can join the Congress in its initiative to seek the President’s intervention jointly, he added.