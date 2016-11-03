Preparing for polls:Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the concluding Jan Sampark Padayatra rally in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.- Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Will continue to fight for right over Mahandi waters, says Naveen Patnaik

The month-long Jan Sampark Padayatra of the ruling Biju Janata Dal to reach out to people across Odisha to highlight the State government’s welfare programmes and the alleged anti-Odisha stand of the Centre on the Mahanadi water dispute concluded on Wednesday.

The concluding ceremony was held in Jajpur district where Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik attended the Padayatra that was followed by a public meeting. Mr. Patnaik also visited Keonjhar district during the day.

Addressing the meeting in Jajpur, Mr. Patnaik said that Mahanadi is the lifeline Odisha and no one can deny the State its share in the river’s water. He also announced that he would continue his fight for Odisha’s right over the water of Mahanadi.

While addressing a meeting in Keonjhar, Mr. Patnaik announced that the women self-help groups will provide loans up to Rs 3 lakh at one per cent rate of interest.

Similar Padayatras were also organised in several districts across the State on Wednesday where senior BJD leaders were present.

In fact, Mr. Patnaik attended several Padayatras during the month as part of the mass contact programme to garner votes ahead of the gram panchayat elections scheduled to be held in February next year.

What suited the BJD to garner votes during the four weeks was the infighting in the State units of the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

With the panchayat elections round the corner, Mr. Patnaik has also visited several districts such as Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal apart from Jajpur and Keonjhar over the past few weeks to inaugurate and lay foundation for various projects.

The exercise was apparently aimed at countering the opposition criticism over the Mahanadi water dispute and death of over 80 children in Malkangiri district due to Japanese encephalitis fever during the past two months.

The BJD had been organising the Jan Sampark Padayatra from October 2 to October 11 every year. However, it was extended to one month from October 2 to November 2 this time to strengthen the party’s base ahead of the panchayat polls.