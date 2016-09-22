A 20-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the Mahaveer Nagar area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Lovely Gupta, a native of Gopalganj area in Bihar, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her rented accommodation late on Tuesday night, Mahaveer Nagar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramswroop Meena said.

She was pursuing BSc in biotechnology in a private college in the city, he said.

Mr. Meena said they also recovered a suicide note from her room in which she had written that she committed suicide due to “personal reasons” and did not held anyone responsible, including her family, for the extreme step.

The deceased was living in the city along with her family since January, he said.

Her family members told police that she was “upset and depressed because of her studies”, Mr. Meena said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under section 174 of CrPC registered, the SI added. - PTI