Bench headed by Chief Justice agrees to an urgent hearing on Friday

The Bihar government on Monday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Patna High Court order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in the state.

The appeal against the High Court’s September 30 decision was mentioned before a Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, which agreed to give the Bihar government an urgent hearing on Friday.

The petition, which was mentioned via senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan and advocate Keshav Mohan, urged the apex court to stay the High Court order, quashing the government notification to ban liquor.

Harsher provisions



The Bihar government has, however, on Gandhi Jayanti, come out with a new law banning liquor with harsher provisions like the arrest of all adults in the event of recovery of contraband liquor in their house.

The government notified the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, to ensure that the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, including Indian Made Foreign Liquor, as well spiced and domestic liquor, continued.