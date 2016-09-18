Kunal Pratap, son of RJD leader, has been sent to jail

In yet another case of road rage, the son of a Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA allegedly stabbed a youth in his village for overtaking his car on Friday night in Aurangabad district. The MLA’s son was later sent to jail while the injured youth is recuperating in a hospital. Earlier this year, Rocky Yadav, the son of RJD leader Bindi Yadav, had shot dead a teenager in Gaya for not allowing his SUV to overtake.

According to police, a complaint was registered in Daudnagar police station against Kunal Pratap —son of Virendra Sinha who represents Obra assembly constituency in Aurangabad -- for stabbing Pintu Kumar Yadav for overtaking his car. “He was arrested soon after and sent to jail,” said Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash.

However, Virendra Sinha said that his son was falsely implicated in the case and he was not arrested but had surrendered to the police. “There is no question of my son stabbing anyone, police can verify that with the local people on the spot. He has been falsely implicated,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu. He alleged that Pintu Kumar had a criminal background and he was trying to overtake his son’s car with the intention of killing him.

The injured Pintu Kumar in his complaint said that when his motorbike overtook the SUV of the MLA’s son, he chased him and stabbed him. Both are residents of Bhagwanbigha village under Daudnagar police station of Aurangabad district.

In May this year, Rocky Yadav, the son of another RJD leader Bindi Yadav, had shot dead a teenager when he overtook his car in Gaya district.