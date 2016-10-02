Nitish likely to take final decision at Cabinet meeting

Even after the Patna High Court on Friday set aside the prohibition law in Bihar made effective from April 5, the State government appeared set to implement the new stringent Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act, 2016, from Sunday.

The government may also file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court soon to challenge the High Court’s order. “The Patna High Court order has come in relation with the previous Act of prohibition made effective from April 5 in the State but the new Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act, 2016, will be implemented from October 2,” said additional Advocate General Lalit Kishore.

Earlier, both the Houses of Bihar legislature passed the new prohibition law and it was also formally ratified by Governor Ram Nath Kovind.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister is likely to chair a Cabinet meeting, which is usually held on Tuesdays, to take a final decision regarding the notification and implementation of the Act.

However, the legal experts told The Hindu that the amended law is based on the main text of the previous prohibition Act.

“It is only some changes have been made here and there to make the new Act more effective … otherwise the main copy of the prohibition is the previous one which was struck down by the Patna High Court on Friday,” said Patna High Court lawyer Mukesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, sources told The Hindu that over 13,000 people arrested under the previous law have started approaching lawyers to move for bail.