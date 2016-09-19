The Bihar government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the three martyred soldiers in the Uri attack. The government has also declared that the last rites all the soldiers would be performed with state honours.

A pall of gloom has descended on the villages of the three soldiers, whose parents were visibly distraught. “The whole village is saddened with the sudden demise of Rakesh Singh…he was an affable man but we’re also proud of him for giving his life to the nation”, said Shailesh Kumar, a youth from Kaimur village.

The bodies of the soldiers — sepoy Rakesh Singh of Kaimur district, Naik S.K. Vidyarthi from Gaya and havildar Ashok Kumar Singh from Bhojpur district — are expected to reach their villages by late evening.

All the three soldiers were from sixth battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

“There has been slight change in the schedule. The route chart that we have got is from Varanasi, where the bodies would be flown in. We are also sending our representatives toVaranasi and working out the logistics,” Bihar regimental centre (BRC) commandant Brig N. Rajkumar said.

Formed in 1941, the Bihar Regiment played a key role in the 1999 Kargil war. The regiment has a stellar history of service, resulting in many recognitions, such as the Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra to jawans and officials, said Mr. Rajkumar.