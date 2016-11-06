Paying tributes:Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a function in Guwahati on Sunday to mark the 5th death anniversary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.- Photo: PTI

Glowing tributes were offered to legendary Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on his fifth death anniversary on Saturday.

A function was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here where the members of APLS offered floral tributes to Bhupen Hazarika who, through his various songs, contributed in cementing cordial relations between Assam and Arunachal.

Chairing the meeting convened on the occasion, State Trade and Commerce director Tokong Pertin, recalled his meeting with the singer and said that Hazarika was born at Bolung Village in Lower Dibang Valley district in the State, a place near present Shantipur of Sadiya sub-division in Assam.

“Hazarika disclosed in his autobiography how Adi girls from Bolung village used to come and take him out for playing when he was nine months old and even one night he had to stay with them and the ladies of the village had to breast feed him,” Pertin said.

The singer has immortalised the mountains, hills, rivers and the people of Arunachal with his songs, Pertin said and lamented that he could not fulfil Hazarika’s wish to meet the Adi mothers of Bolung village.

Pertin said the APLS was instrumental in bringing an urn of Hazarika’s ash and immersing in all major rivers in the State.

S Ghosh, expert from the State Research department, informed that the State government has already constructed a statue of the legendary singer which would soon be erected at Bolung village.

The APLS resolved to conduct a singing competition of Hazarika’s songs next year in the State capital besides sending a request to West Bengal government for preservation of the singer’s house at Tollygunj. - PTI