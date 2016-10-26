A group of farmers from Bharatpur district, who went on an exposure visit to Pantnagar in Uttarakhand last week, have brought with them expertise in horticulture management as well as wheat and vegetable seeds of high quality.

The group, comprising 43 farmers, attended a farmers' fair at G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar and witnessed new research activities, modern technology and new equipment displayed at the venue.

Lupin Foundation's chief project coordinator Bhim Singh, who led the group, said on Tuesday that the farmers also visited the crop research centre and the facilities devoted to mushroom production, bee-keeping, animal husbandry and seed production at the university.

Mr. Singh said the farmers benefited from their interaction with experts on the horticulture practices for guava, gooseberry and jujube.

Farmers intended to establish nurseries in the villages of Bharatpur district for production of these fruits, he said.