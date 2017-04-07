‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao failed in J&K’

more-in

Panaji: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme has failed to cut ice in Jammu and Kashmir, because “bringing daughters into the world is the last thing on the minds of people living in conflict-prone areas,” as they “fear [daughters] could be the first victims.”

Speaking at an advertising festival here, Ms. Gandhi said the programme had also failed to take off in Bihar due to local administrative issues, “because nobody was willing to take any ownership of this campaign.”

She said, “We failed in a few districts. We did not get a 100% success. We failed in Kashmir for instance. It didn’t make a jot of a difference [there], no matter what we did.”

She said the programme had worked well due to multi-pronged initiatives in 100 districts, which had the poorest sex ratios, across the country.

Ms. Gandhi said, “In one year, it [the ratio] went from 890, which was the worst, to 910 [per 1,000 males].”