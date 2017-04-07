Other States

‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao failed in J&K’

more-in

Panaji: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme has failed to cut ice in Jammu and Kashmir, because “bringing daughters into the world is the last thing on the minds of people living in conflict-prone areas,” as they “fear [daughters] could be the first victims.”

Speaking at an advertising festival here, Ms. Gandhi said the programme had also failed to take off in Bihar due to local administrative issues, “because nobody was willing to take any ownership of this campaign.”

She said, “We failed in a few districts. We did not get a 100% success. We failed in Kashmir for instance. It didn’t make a jot of a difference [there], no matter what we did.”

She said the programme had worked well due to multi-pronged initiatives in 100 districts, which had the poorest sex ratios, across the country.

Ms. Gandhi said, “In one year, it [the ratio] went from 890, which was the worst, to 910 [per 1,000 males].”

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
children
education
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 3:08:06 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/beti-bachao-beti-padhao-failed-in-jk/article17875033.ece

© The Hindu