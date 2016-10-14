Airlines can’t claim limited liability on losing goods

Holding that a carrier cannot be given benefit of limited liability when it is guilty of wilful misconduct like loss of goods, the Delhi High Court told the Jet Airways to be “responsible litigants” after it engaged in extended litigation despite being held guilty of misappropriation of goods.

“...Notable corporations such as M/s Jet Airways...must not only be responsible litigants, but in fact must ensure that there is no frivolous litigation especially when as a carrier of goods, the goods are lost by the appellant through its agent carrier to whom the goods were handed over,” Justice Valmiki Mehta said.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd. against a decree of Rs.2.57 lakh with 12 per cent interest granted to M/s Dhanuka Laboratories, whose consignment was lost by the airlines and its agent. The airline claimed it only had limited liability as per Rule 22 of the Carriage by Air Act.

The Bench, however, said limited liability cannot be claimed by airlines in cases of wilful misconduct, which is covered under Rule 25 of the said Act, and also imposed a cost of Rs.50,000 on Jet Airways. Noting that the trial court had held that consignment was lost on account of wilful negligence/wilful misconduct on part of Jet Airways, the Bench said there are judgments of various courts which hold that once goods are not traced and there is an averment of the same being misappropriated, the case then falls under Rule 25 that there is wilful misconduct or conduct equivalent to wilful misconduct, said the Bench.

Relying on a Supreme Court verdict, the it said: “...So long as the goods are in the custody of the carrier, it is the duty of the carrier to take due care as he would have taken of his own goods and he would be liable if any loss or damage was caused to the goods on account of his own negligence or criminal act or that of his agent and servants.”

Criticising the conduct of Jet Airways in engaging in continued litigation, Justice Mehta said, “It is seen that in spite of stark facts such as in the present case where the goods of the respondent/plaintiff “[laboratory] have indeed been lost by the Airlines, it led no evidence whatsoever, and that the Airlines is expected to know the law with respect to strict liability of a carrier because its daily business is of carriage of passengers and goods, yet, in spite of the Legal Notice served way back on May 25, 2010, it has chosen to continue with the frivolous litigation, in spite of the fact that both the courts below have concurrently held against the appellant/defendant.” In the instant case, Dhanuka Laboratories had received an order from a buyer in Bangladesh for 25 kg of cefixime trihydrate. The same was shipped by air through air waybill on February 15, 2010, through a booking agent. The goods were handed over to Jet Airways, which further transferred it to its agent for transportation, viz. M/s Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The goods never reached the consignee.