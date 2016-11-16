The Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh, visited the Northern Command headquarters in Jammu on Tuesday and asked the troops “to remain aggressive in their approach.”

A Defence Ministry spokesman said Gen. Singh asked the troops to be on “alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach.” He interacted with the Formation Commanders in Udhampur district and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control.

The spokesman said the Army chief commended the soldiers for “boldly responding to the ceasefire violations along the LoC.”