National » Other States

NAGPUR, September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 03:41 IST

Bastar scribe alleges threat, goes incommunicado

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Prabhat Singh.
Prabhat Singh.

Prabhat Singh has been the target of some police officers and anti-Maoist vigilante groups

Journalist Prabhat Singh from restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh has alleged threats to his life and has gone incommunicado.

Mr. Singh, who works for local daily Patrika and is based out of Dantewada district, has been the target of some police officers and anti-Maoist vigilante groups in Bastar for his reporting on alleged atrocities on Bastar tribals and fake encounter and surrenders by the security forces “in anti-Maoist operations”.

The police had slapped four cases on him including a case under IT Act for commenting about a police officer posted in Bastar and arrested him. He was released on bail in June after spending four months in jail.

In a message sent to this reporter, Mr. Singh said, “Some people from anti-Maoist vigilante groups had abused and tried to attack me and my lawyer in Jagdalpur court premises on Friday. In the evening, I got a call from Jagdalpur Kotwali (police station). The caller asked me to come to Jagdalpur. I fear that the police can abduct me and slap more fraud cases on me.”

Dantewada SP Kamlochan Kashyap said that he had received no such complaints.

More In: Other States | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Newborns in Maharashtra to be Aadhaar-linked

Bihar MLA’s son stabs youth for overtaking car

Bastar scribe alleges threat, goes incommunicado

Rights groups outraged over Alwar vandalism

After Singur verdict, Rajarhat farmers want their land back

Gang rape a trivial issue, says Khattar

Modi reaches out to tribes on birthday

Activist shifted to Kupwara sub-jail

No let-up in stone-throwing in Kashmir Valley

Shahabuddin effect: Lalu takes swipe at Rahul


Mumbai

Home kits soon to test milk quality: Minister

Pawar denies role as Marathas stage another rally in Hingoli

Sydenham students hold rally in slain traffic policeman’s support

Palliative care centres hit by shortage of docs, morphine

Meet D.K. Gaekwad, India’s longest surviving link with its past

A tepid adventure

The fundamentals of giving

State to have consumer policy: Arun Deshpande

His tongue has been trimmed: Parrikar on Kejriwal surgery

Govt. committed to develop Marathwada: Fadnavis

Kolkata

Two women die in building collapse

Kin want high-power committee to decode Netaji secret files

Dalit woman gives birth near highway

West Bengal coming up with tourism hub

Mitra complains of stomach ache; doctor advises rest

Mend ways or no poll ticket, says Mamata

Mob attacks police station in Bengal

CBI to challenge bail to Madan Mitra


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

Rights groups outraged over Alwar vandalism

Civil rights groups here on Saturday expressed outrage over the large-scale vandalism allegedly carried out by anti-social cow vigilante el... »