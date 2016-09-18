Bastar scribe alleges threat, goes incommunicado

Prabhat Singh has been the target of some police officers and anti-Maoist vigilante groups

Journalist Prabhat Singh from restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh has alleged threats to his life and has gone incommunicado.

Mr. Singh, who works for local daily Patrika and is based out of Dantewada district, has been the target of some police officers and anti-Maoist vigilante groups in Bastar for his reporting on alleged atrocities on Bastar tribals and fake encounter and surrenders by the security forces “in anti-Maoist operations”.

The police had slapped four cases on him including a case under IT Act for commenting about a police officer posted in Bastar and arrested him. He was released on bail in June after spending four months in jail.

In a message sent to this reporter, Mr. Singh said, “Some people from anti-Maoist vigilante groups had abused and tried to attack me and my lawyer in Jagdalpur court premises on Friday. In the evening, I got a call from Jagdalpur Kotwali (police station). The caller asked me to come to Jagdalpur. I fear that the police can abduct me and slap more fraud cases on me.”

Dantewada SP Kamlochan Kashyap said that he had received no such complaints.