Govt. has failed to check the disease in Malkangiri district till now, say tribals

Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh (ZASM), a tribal organisation of Malkangiri district in Odisha, has called for a bandh in the district on November 8 to protest against continuing Japanese Encephalitis (JE) epidemic and deaths of children in the area.

Two more dead

On Sunday, two more children admitted in Malkangiri district hospital for suspected JE of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) died, taking the death toll to 92.

ZASM president Ghanshyam Madkami alleged that despite outbreak of JE and AES two years back, the government has failed to check the disease in Malkangiri district till now.

The tribal organisation has decided to observe a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district on November 8. On November 9, activists of the organisation plan to hold a protest demonstration in front of office of Malkangiri Collector to hand over a memorandum.

‘Prevent dengue’

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha has sent directives to all District Collectors of the State to initiate measures to check possibility of outbreak of dengue.

As per the directive, there should be extra thrust on control of mosquitoes that are vectors of the disease.

In Malkangiri district also, 20 cases of dengue have been reported since October.

The State Health department has also written to the authorities of government medical colleges in Berhampur, Cuttack, Burla, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMO) to remain prepared for possibility of ‘Seasonal Influenza A H1N1’ infections. The medical centres have been directed for surveillance for influenza like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

