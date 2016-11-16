: The bandh call given by some social and religious organisations to protest against demolition and shifting of ancient temples to make way for an underground corridor of the Jaipur Metro made an impact on Tuesday only in the Walled City here, where the majority of shops remained closed. It wore a desert look, also because very few customers turned up at shops due to non-availability of currency notes, even as groups of activists were seen taking rounds on roads, appealing to shopkeepers to close their establishments.

The Walled City residents and Dharohar Bachao Samiti have been opposing the plans for relocation of old and historic temples falling on the Metro route.

With the controversy surrounding this and other temples revered by the city residents, the Jaipur Metro project is likely to get delayed.