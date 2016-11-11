Days after Rajnath Singh kept mum on the alleged ‘forced exodus of Hindus’ while speaking in Kairana, another Minister in the Narendra Modi government and MP from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Baliyan, on Thursday raked up the controversial issue during party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Meerut on Thursday. Mr. Baliyan said that “forced exodus” was an issue in Uttar Pradesh and it was happening in other parts of the State as well. He alleged that people were migrating from different parts of Meerut as well.

Appeal to farmers



“The exodus is happening not only from Kairana but other parts of the State as well. There are reports that people are leaving from different colonies of Meerut. Now, this won’t be allowed to happen once the BJP government comes to power. We will punish everyone responsible for forced exodus,” said Mr. Baliyan, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, while addressing the BJP rally.

Mr. Baliyan tried to appeal to the strong vote bank of farmers in the region while promising that the BJP government in U.P. will bring in a law for the payment of sugarcane arrears to the farmers in 14 days.

He slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) government for waiving off Rs. 2,000 crore, which the cane industrialists owed to the State farmers. “Has the Chief Minister of the State struck a deal with sugarcane mill owners over the Rs. 2,000 crore that he waived off this amount? Where will the farmer go? But it is my promise that we will get this money returned to the farmers once the BJP forms the government in the State,” added Mr. Baliyan, who is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot cases.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was supposed to address the rally, but his visit was cancelled. He addressed the rally through phone.