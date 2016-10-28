A plastic bag full of explosives was found inside the high security Allahabad High Court premises late last night.

Officials said the bag detected inside a court room was found containing low intensity crude bombs, firecrackers and shrapnels which would not have caused any major damage and were “most likely to have been planted by someone who wished to cause some mischief.”

The plastic bag was found inside court room no. 55 by a staff member who informed his superiors following which administrative officials led by District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur rushed to the spot.

Bomb disposal squad took the bag away from the court room .

The officials admitted that it was a major security breach at the sprawling High Court premises where 150 police personnel are supposed to keep a round-the-clock watch with the help of 210 CCTV cameras installed in various corners. A company of the CRPF also remains permanently deployed inside the premises.