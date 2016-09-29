Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday said the demand of war widows for allotment of land, as per government’s policy, or compensation in lieu thereof would be met.

Mr. Badal, who is unwell, met a delegation of war widows and requested them to give some more time to complete the formalities.

The families of martyrs have been demanding that they be allotted agriculture land as per the policy of the State government or, if an appropriate chunk of land was not available, the families concerned might be given financial compensation in lieu thereof.

During his meeting with the delegation, the Chief Minister spoke over telephone to the State Financial Commissioner (Revenue) K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in Delhi for an official meeting, and asked him to give a thorough, patient and sympathetic audience to the members of the martyrs’ families to find an appropriate solution to the issue, an official spokesman said here.

Accordingly, Mr. Sidhu fixed a meeting with the delegation on September 30.

Mr. Badal expressed hope that the issue would be resolved at the meeting.

The Chief Minister has already accepted the demand of martyrs’ families that wherever it was not possible to find an appropriate chunk of land for allotment to the affected families, they be given financial compensation for the same.

The quantum of compensation would be decided by a special committee set up by the government. - PTI