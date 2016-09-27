“Punjab on both sides of the border will have to bear the brunt in case a war takes place”

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday asked Pakistan to refrain from pushing India to war, saying that in such an event East and West Punjab on either side of the international border will suffer the most.

“Punjab on both sides of the border will have to bear the brunt in case a war takes place between India and Pakistan,” he told media persons on the sidelines of a sangat darshan programme in the Lambi Assembly segment.

The Pakistani government must understand and should try to defuse tensions at the earliest, Mr. Badal said.

Replying to a query related to the Indus Waters Treaty, he said the Indian government was “competent and wise enough” to take an appropriate call on the issue.

Mr. Badal said India’s “mature and visionary leadership is capable of taking decisions to safeguard the interests and the unity and integrity of the country”.

Asked about the emergence of new political fronts ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, he said: “The new platforms will have no affect on the state polity.”

Mr. Badal also rubbished Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh’s remark that there was a possibility of rigging electronic voting machines during the elections next year.

EVMs are handled and managed by the Election Commission of India and there is not even the remotest possibility of tempering with them, he said. - PTI