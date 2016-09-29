Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was on Wednesday advised complete bed rest by doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here and has cancelled all his engagements.

The 88-year-old has not been keeping well. He underwent a check-up at the PGIMER this morning.

Engagements cancelled

On the advice of doctors, Mr. Badal has cancelled all his engagements till October 1, a spokesperson at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The team of doctors attending on Mr. Badal has advised him complete bed rest for the next few days. - PTI