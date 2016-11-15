Death toll of tribal children due to Japanese Encephalitis and (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose 108 with four more deaths during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, experts have started to suspect that consumption of beans of Cassia occidentalis, locally known as ‘bada chakunda’, may be reason behind continuing encephalitis deaths in the area. Official sources put the death toll at 91 till Sunday. Out of them 30 children were identified to be infected by JE virus while reason behind other AES deaths has not been ascertained.

Recently, the medical experts have blamed consumption of beans of ‘bada chakunda’ by tribal children. In this remote tribal district children usually consume beans of Cassia occidentalis plant which are found abundantly here. It is believed that these beans purify blood and kill worms in children.

Past studies have ascertained that consumption of these beans can cause severe acute childhood illnesses, AES with severe brain dysfunction other than JE. It can also lead to death. Experts of Central and State governments are also investigating this aspect.

A report ‘Cassia occidentalis poisoning causes fatal coma in children in western Uttar Pradesh’ by Vipin M. Vashishtha, Amod Kumar, T. Jacob John, N.C. Nayak published in ‘Indian Pediatrics’ journal in 2007 confirms it. These experts through a ground level study had ascertained that consumption of Cassia occidentalis beans was associated with onset of acute hepato-myo-encephalopathy syndrome in young children of Uttar Pradesh as well as deaths.

When contacted, Madan Mohan Pradhan, joint director of National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), who is now camping in Malkangiri district, said within next few days the actual reason behind the AES deaths would be ascertained and with it can surely be checked.

Meanwhile, the drive against JE and AES deaths is going on. It includes vaccination against JE.

According to Dr Pradhan, vaccination process would start from December. Before it a drive would be started from this month to make the ignorant tribals aware of the threat of encephalitis, its causes as well as need of vaccination. This drive would be taken up through intensive house-to-house interpersonal communication with help of grassroot level health workers, anganwadi workers, ASHA volunteers, teachers and panchayat body members. Health workers are also being trained for the vaccination process against JE.

